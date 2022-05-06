A young man on Twitter claims his mother is responsible for his woes because of an observation he made

He took to Twitter to voice out his issues with his mother, and he wasn't too enthused with her

In the comment section, tweeps reacted to the post. Some were disgusted by his comments, with some sharing similar experiences

A tweep has taken to Twitter to express his displeasure with his mother and had a lot of things to say about her.

According to him, ever since he stopped talking to his mother about his problems and asking her to pray for him, he noticed things had been better for him and believes she is the cause of all his troubles. He said anytime she would tell her about a challenge he is facing, the issue worsens.

In the post, he further went on to berate her, saying

We haven’t spoken in a week, and this is the happiest I’ve been all week. I really can’t wait until she leaves this earth to be with her creator Satan.

The post had a lot of reactions, with tweeps dropping think pieces and stating their opinion on the young man’s position.

Tsakani_sheen didnt seem too happy with the young mans post saying:

The sad part is that when she dies, all of this won’t matter. You will wish you had fixed things. There’s no pain like the pain of loosing a mother.

Reabrownsugar was also not happy with his comments and said

never speak about her like this, no matter how vile the relationship is. the implications for you are greater, believe me.

Spring_chess was displeased with his assertions and said

Am just shocked! How is this even possible that one can feel like this about a parent. I pray that my kids never get to place of saying this about me or my wife.

Musa____1 Didn’t agree with the backlash the post was getting and said

I think whoever is commenting here is experiencing his or her relationship with their mothers and forgetting that you are not talking about their parents or mom but urs .If we never experience something in our lives we tend to believe it doesn’t exist.Nna I’m nt going to judge u

Memory81284079 said

Some parents are very very toxic but most people aint ready for that topic...but bra yaka ,l know you hurting but wishing someone death is wrong

