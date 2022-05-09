A man has taken to Twitter to share an ordeal his girlfriend has put him through after a prank he played went sideways

The tweet went viral when the man posted screenshots of his girlfriend admitting to cheating on him

The tweet had a lot of reactions with over 7k likes and over 1k retweets. The tweet had a lot of people in their feelings as they sympathised with him

A man has found himself in a pickle after his girlfriend admitted to cheating on him, the man tried to play a prank on his girlfriend, and he got a very unpleasant result.

In the tweet, he intentionally told his girlfriend that she cheated, and to his dismay, she admitted to the assertion. The man viewed this as a gross betrayal because, according to him, he has been helping the lady out financially only to be left in pain.

Photo: Stressed man Source: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Tweeps were disappointed with the lady and shared their disdain for her actions.

__Sasha__braus_ was disappointed and said:

I have seen several cheating tweets today, why is relationship this days so messed up? Wait, why must some girls still always has something to say even after being CAUGHT and GUILTY? Must y'all cheat, instead of cheating just don't be in a relationship with anybody ffs!

a2tobi also said:

Some babes will cheat then they will blame the men ...They don't want accountability and they don't like the idea of being held responsible for thier wrongs Some ladies would get angry and they would blame men He gets angry with you and you still blame men

kids_initiative had a controversial take on the issue as he said:

It's your fault bro. Check yourself well. There are things you are not doing right. Work on yourself, treat her like a queen and you will have her back.. It's just cheating. She didn't kill anyone.

