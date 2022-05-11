Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has got on the bad nerves of some of her fans following some comments she made

She was advising young people not to rush to get rich quick because it would not end well for them

Many people have debated her comments and accused her of not being truthful in how she got rich

Loveable Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has, for the first time, landed in trouble after a video of her advising young people to take their time went viral.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Jackie was speaking in an interview in which she said that most youth are rushing to get rich quick in the wrong way.

According to her, those people are determined to do anything at all to get rich and to drive the most expensive and power cars, but it should not be like that.

The youth out there must be patient. These days, everyone is in a hurry. They are in so much hurry. They just want to wake up and drive the Lamborghini and Range Rover. They do not want to climb the steps, the steps of life. You start from somewhere, you start small, before you become big,” Jackie lamented.

She used an illustration of a newborn baby who just does not walk from the moment he is born; rather, the time comes for the child to lay on the bed, lay on the stomach, crawl, before walking.

As a human if someone gives birth to a baby and you see that the baby starts to walk, won’t you be afraid? You would even run away,” Jackie said amid laughter.

She reiterated that sadly, that is how most people are behaving now instead of relaxing and waiting for the right time to get rich.

Jackie Appiah’s comment stirs debate

Jackie’s comments have stirred massive debate online with some agreeing with her while others have punched holes into them.

Some of the fans are of the view that Jackie was not being sincere in telling how she made her riches.

Others, however, have hailed her comments and called it wisdom.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

she_loves_yuledochie: “You people should also stop giving the youth pressure.”

abi_swagg: “You didn't start like that s3n? Weren't you rushing for the big life before you've gotten to where you are now? Now you are here preaching, ")mu p3 nt3m", hm.”

kaybee3416: “You mean we should crawl on the LIBERIAN PRESIDENT?.”

classyy_sophia: “Which steps did you climb?.”

streetvibes33: “Its a lie toto works @shattawalenima.”

amah_goldd: “Oyoo…all am saying is…yabr3 motivational speakers” in Wendy Shay’s voice..she should show us the real way she became rich oo cos she said herself on utv that acting doesn’t pay.”

bernice.akosua.92: “Good advice.”

jollofchamp: “You start small before you get big.”

zekaydotcom: “Their lifestyle on social media puts pressure on the youths to hunger for quick money, she should advise her colleagues also.”

kwabena.cash: “You can’t take your time in Ghana oooooooo Hw3 people are working hard in the wrong Country.”

nanayaa.kelly: “Is not the youth ooo ..but the stars ...the pressure from u is too much....some live fake life...u see.”

thisismercy2018: “Wisdom.”

dj.nana.g: “That's some wisdom right there.”

ken_ponng: “It's hard to sink this in since our value in the society these days depends on how much you bring to the table. May it be well with us ALL. AMEN.”

charlotte_obeng1616: “Is because she have the FAME already that why she is talking like that, if she is not Famous like you see her doing the same thing.”

liggyofficial: “E no be wana fault o sister, sometimes the family dey give pressure too much.”

Jackie Appiah's riches

Jackie Appiah is one of Ghana's richest female celebrities. She owns a huge mansion in the plush Trassaco Valley.

Recently, photos from her mansion were published, as shared by her son, Damien Agyeman. Her kitchen is every woman's dream.

We also published photos of Jackie's luxurious cars, including a Maserati and G-Wagon.

