A Twitter user identified as Prince Mudi has left many people amused after he opened up about his online order

In a recent post, Mudi shared photos of a pair of white designer sneakers he had ordered alongside what he received

Several internet users have shared hilarious suggestions on how he can make the best of the situation other than a refund

Online orders may be convenient but they also remain one of the easiest means to get scammed as seen in the case of Prince Mudi.

The Twitter user gave many people quite a reason to talk after he opened up about his online shopping experience.

According to the photos shared, he had ordered a pair of white Alexander McQueen sneakers, paying the sum of N115k.

This particular model of the sneakers usually has the brand's name written on the back.

However, what he got was a glaring fake version of the shoes with the words 'Already MoQDSHN' written in place of the brand's name, in an attempt to replicate the original design.

Social media users react

@chaigzy:

"Na the sister company."

@OmideyiOlaide:

"This would have been funny if not tragic with consequences for online business transactions. This is one of the reasons why I always insist on 'pay on delivery'. If what is delivered doesn't match what I ordered, I am not paying a dime."

@FS_Yusuf_:

"Rearrange the alphabet na. E go blend."

@AkinAdejola:

"May I ask how much you paid for the order? I know for a fact that the shoes on the first frame goes for around N240k."

@ziiieeez:

"You got the limited edition."

@chidinnadi730:

"U just have to walk fast people wouldn't notice."

