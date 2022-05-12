A young man recently found the need to enlighten a 'momo' scammer who called him about how best to go about her operations

In a video, he advised the scammer to always send the fake mobile money alert before she actually calls the victim

He also admonished her to try and avoid unnecessary spelling errors in the message she forwards to people as much as possible

A Ghanaian young man has recently got many people talking after a video of him educating a scammer on some of the mistakes that needs to be avoided surfaced online.

The video shared by @sikaofficial1 on Twitter had an anonymous young man teaching a lady who called him to scam him through a fake 'momo' alert to always make sure she sends the 'fake message' before she calls her victims.

Mobile money alert, surprised young girl Photo credit: SIKAOFFICIAL1/Twitter, Westend61/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

He also advised the scammer to avoid spelling mistakes in her message as this would easily give her away.

The scammer was heard saying 'ok' at a point to what she was being told but later got annoyed and ended the call on the young an.

The post has gathered a lot of reactions from netizens on Twitter. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 300 likes with 105 retweets and 26 quote tweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@CatFish9090 commented:

Chale the spells nu e be dem nor sheda Dey spell like that .. cuz MTN go flag and block demma numbers if it system sees such messages

@AldinEnterprise replied:

the woman was so calm listening to him

@SarpongAhmed wrote:

Hahaha, e sey cut top. lol

@kwekuhardy commented:

The job hard pass

From @Owghana:

Sunday morning scam service

Watch the full video linked below;

