A Twitter user identified as @SeekTheFinds recently went viral on social media after sharing her online shopping experience

In a tweet which is currently trending on social media, she shared photos of a dress she ordered and what she got

Several internet users have reacted to the post with some questioning why she would buy such a dress

Online shopping may be stress-free and easy to do but they aren't always as blissful for some people.

Twitter user, @SeekTheFinds, recently got social media users talking, following her rather shocking experience shopping online.

According to her tweets, she had seen a cutout dress online and paid for it.

The description - according to the screenshot - read 'sphere-embellished cut-out knitted dress'.

However, what she got was not the dress she ordered - but a sleeve.

She wrote:

"So I thought I was ordering a dress… Turns out I spent $300 on a sleeve. The price was too good to be true. But am I hallucinating at the word DRESS in the title."

See post below:

Social media users react to the post

The post which has since gone viral had many internet users questioning her reason for purchasing such a dress.

Check out some comments below:

im_pretty_minah:

"Wat type of dress is this gan if it was Na God catch u."

@PapiAceFBC:

"Shorty ordered a sleeveless dress and they sent a dressless sleeve."

@gainzgamboa:

"Leave it in water for 24 hours so it expands."

menyaaunplugged:

"If that was the dress you ordered then you deserve that sleeve."

nabaisamuel_:

"But how exactly did you plan to wear this thing as a dress…"

vandiicandii:

"You really even wanted to wear that?"

jt_smokes:

"Why would you even buy a dress that looks like it was attacked by rats and fire? Some of una sabi wear nonsense o. Enjoy your new sleeve sha."

brunozking5:

"If you see that dress and decide to other it then u deserve a sleeve."

Lady left disappointed with mermaid dress order

While there are tailors who continue to make happy fashionistas of their clients, there are those who are doing the opposite.

A case in point is the video currently trending in which yet another lady got disappointed by her tailor.

While she had ordered a fitted turquoise mermaid dress, what she got as seen in the second part of the video is a subpar version of the very stylish design.

