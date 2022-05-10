Videos of an East African couple have since gone viral on social media as it captures their entrance into their wedding reception

While most couples often stick to the theme of their wedding, this couple opted for something different as they dressed like boxers

The videos have sparked mixed reactions from social media users, many of whom questioned the rationale behind the looks

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Social media users are currently buzzing with mixed reactions after a couple went viral online for the nature of their entrance into their wedding reception.

It is a common trend to see couples change into second looks for their wedding reception. It is also common to see these couples use dramatic entrances as well.

However, not so many people opt to come in as fighters - literally.

They stepped into their wedding reception dressed as boxers. Credit: @haikalawere

Source: UGC

Well, this appears to be the case for an East African couple whose wedding videos are currently making the rounds on social media.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Bride in boxing gloves

In the first video, the bride is seen dancing into the hall surrounded by her bridal party. Worn over her wedding dress is a red robe with both hands encased in black boxing gloves.

The bride is seen dancing and softly punching the air.

Watch the video below:

Groom in boxing gloves

In another video, the groom is seen dancing into the hall, dressed in a blue hooded robe which he wore over his white tuxedo and a pair of well-tailored black pants.

Just like the bride, he is seen punching the air as he mimics boxers proceeding to the ring.

Unlike his bride, the groom sports white boxing gloves.

Watch the video below:

Social media users are not impressed

abiolaoriade:

"Now you spot the violence from the beginning."

damsicle007:

"What’s going on?"

destiny_collections_by_destiny:

"The dress is not to long for her to grab it and she want to fight whojamani."

humblelili:

"I thought i have seen it all."

nanicecarelle:

"Is she a member of Amber Heard Association???"

this_user_nolonger_exists_yall:

"So the concept is that he is marrying his opponent rather than partner.. This is so tasteless everything about it lol."

luvinthejourney:

"Her entire bridal party needs to be fired."

Man Dances As if He Is Fighting During Wedding Ceremony, Sprays Money With Serious Face

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man gave people so much to talk about as he showed off his energetic steps at a wedding ceremony.

In a video shot by @maxwelljennings, the man's energy was unmatchable. His female partner could not catch up.

He even had some dollar bills in his hand to spice up the entertainment.

Source: YEN.com.gh