A young man has got many talking after opening up about how his wife wants him to forfeit his responsibilities towards his mother

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, @WarriorsAbia revealed that he lost his father at the age of 7 and his mother had to assume all the responsibilities

Netizens who saw the post advised the man to let his wife go instead

A man has recently shared a dilemma he finds himself in that involves his wife and mother.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @WarriorsAbia had him sharing that his mother single handedly took care of him since he was 7 and now the woman he just married wants him to cut her off.

According to his post, the man lost his father some years back and his father's family wanted him dead so they can take over the inheritance but through his mother's effort they are still alive and kicking.

"Daddy died when I was 7. None of his relatives asked if I existed. They wanted me dead so they can share his gratuity

My mother brought me up singlehandedly. Now the person I call my wife wants me to abandon my mother"

The post at the time of this publication has close to 8,000 likes with more than 700 quote tweets and 2,321 retweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@_Peridot_ commented:

Did you get a nanny or housekeeper to help her out with your mom and kids? If you didn't I think you should, taking care of kids alone is a lot, not to talk of adding an elderly person. Also did you discuss this with her?

@ChisomSylvia16 wrote:

Nobody said you should abandon your mother but don't pass her as a responsibility to your wife. She suffered for you ba? Then stay at home and take care of her.

@kamanuozuzu replied:

Bro, this is the reason we're making money. Your money can solve this problem and everybody - you, your wife and mum, wil be OK. Don't make it look like your wife is a bad person.

@MoeMuna_ replied:

Let your mum stay with your wife while you pay a nurse or nanny to come daily and attend to your mum, if you can afford it.

