Most people are freaked out by creepy crawlies, which is no surprise because slithery animals make one's skin crawl

In a picture that popped up online, a big brown striped snake can be seen on the dashboard of someone's car

Netizens were asked what they will do in such a situation, and many people stated what they would do in such an encounter

A photo has popped up online which had a lot of people talking. The picture freaked out many people as they found it creepy and couldn't imagine themselves in such a position.

The picture was that of a big snake which was found on the dashboard of someone's car. How it found itself there, no one can tell.

The tweep who shared the photo asked people what they would do if they ever found themselves in such a tight spot. Many people had a lot of interesting takes on what they would do if they were to ever find themselves face to face with a big snake.

palvalrocks said:

Keep her as pet or release her to the wild. Harmless cutie

lil_bit_Abigail had an interesting take which a lot of people reacted to. She said:

1.Check the head shape if it's triangular

2. Open the mouth to see if it has fangs

If 1&2 are correct then it's poisonous.. RUN! If not take pictures and post like the person did

Ollie0204 came up with an interesting solution that turned heads. He said:

Wound up all windows except one, then switch on the heater at its highest, run down and lock the door

lifeofabaron_ Gave a funny take as he said:

That’s a non-venomous rat snake. Drag it’s neck, fold it inside a nylon and, use it to make soup.

Huge Snake Spotted Crossing Road At Weird Hours

In other news, other big snakes have been spotted in a post previously shared by YEN.com.gh. A rare video of a long and massive python crossing the road late in the night has surfaced on social media.

In the short clip, the gigantic and limbless reptile can be seen moving from one side of the road to another. Many members of the internet community have shared mixed reactions over the size of the reptile.

