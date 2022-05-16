A lady has recently resorted to social media users to announce a good news she received

@somiee_i took to Twitter and shared that she has been promoted at work after working there for just one year

@olowoo_yinka , one of her tweeps shared a heartfelt comment: "Congratulations Somtoo!! Proud of your growth"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An overjoyed young lady has recently taken to social media to share her latest career achievement.

In a Twitter post, @somiee_i revealed that she has been promoted at work after just 12 months of being with her new company.

Happy lady posing for the camera Photo credit: @somiee_I/Twitter

Source: Twitter

According to the young woman, it usually takes about 18 months for an individual to be considered for a promotion but hers came six months earlier.

Her actual post read;

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"You guys I just got a promotion at work. Typical timeline for promotion at my level is 18 months but I did this in 12 months. I’m crying happy tears fr because I deserve this"

Many people who saw the post did not hesitate to congratulate the beautiful lady on her feat. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 3,000 likes with 260 retweets and 27 quote tweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Leearh_ commented:

Meanwhile I been at my own job for 4years. No promotion. Congratulations sister, more wins

@olowoo_yinka wrote:

Congratulations Somtoo!! Proud of your growth.

@SunnydayF replied:

I got salary increment today. What took others years, I got it within my first month.

From @TheFifographer:

Well done babesss . So Proud of you!

@yekaedozie commented:

Congratulations sweetie. Your thighs are fresh and clean

Ghanaian Young Woman Celebrates Landing New Job And Getting Promoted After Gathering The Courage To Quit Job

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a beautiful Ghanaian young woman recently took to social media to share how a decision she made to switch jobs helped her experience career growth.

Rose Padi's post sighted by YEN.com.gh on LinkedIn had her revealing that before landing her current job, she worked at a company that did not challenge her enough hence chose to leave.

After a conversation with a good friend of hers, Rose dropped her CV at ORSAM Limited and luckily got invited for an interview which she successfully got shortlisted for an administrative assistant role.

Source: YEN.com.gh