One of ORSAM Limited's employees has recently resorted to social media to share the news of her promotion

Rose Padi revealed that she quit her previous job because it did not challenge her enough and she has not regretted that decision

The driven lady has now climbed the career ladder from an administrative assistant to working in the human resource department at her workplace

A beautiful Ghanaian young woman has recently taken to social media to share how a decision she made to switch jobs helped her experience career growth.

Rose Padi's post sighted by YEN.com.gh on LinkedIn had her revealing that before landing her current job, she worked at a company that did not challenge her enough hence chose to leave.

Gorgeous Rose posing for the camera Photo credit: Rose Padi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

After a conversation with a good friend of hers, Rose dropped her CV at ORSAM Limited and luckily got invited for an interview which she successfully got shortlisted for an administrative assistant role.

"5 years ago, I had a conversation with a very good friend about leaving my previous job since there was nothing challenging in what I was doing and he encouraged me to drop my cv at ORSAM limited. Thankfully, I was called for an interview, I can not explain how nervous I was then because it was my first ever official interview but God saw me through. Eventually, I was chosen and offered a job as an Administrative Assistant"

Rose Padi revealed that after five years of functioning in the administrative assistant role, she has been promoted to work with the human resource department of the company and has been learning a lot.

"For the past 9 months now I was promoted to the HR dept. I'm super grateful for the growth since my job has been more enriched and I have gained a lot of training and experiences."

Source: YEN.com.gh