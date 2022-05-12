A driven beautiful young lady has recently announced making a huge purchase on her Twitter timeline

@Smiley_Bie shared that she has successfully purchased her very first house and she has God to thank for making it possible

@sisgugu_fakude commented: "Congratulations beautiful wishing you many more beautiful memories in your new home"

An elated beautiful young lady has recently resorted to social media to share her latest feat with her followers.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Smiley_Bie had her sharing that she has finally purchased her own home and it is the doing of God.

Excited lady posing for the cameraand standing infront of her newly purchased home Photo credit: @Smiley_Bie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

"Finally a home owner. It’s all by His GraceMakukhanye Kwande nakuni ♥️"

The tweet got over 300 people commenting with more than 1,000 shares, 20,000 likes and 69 quote tweets.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@hello_sikelela commented:

You’re wise. Personal I rather own a property than a car.

@TTmagz replied:

Congrats and welcome to home owning.

@MrSimphiweN wrote:

I can fly from jhb for a house warming... congratulations

From @BlackMessiahXI:

The first person to convince tweeter peeps, the rest just posted the keys

@sisgugu_fakude commented:

Congratulations beautiful wishing you many more beautiful memories in your new home . May God bless you always , you are remarkably blessed

@XabZo_zee asked:

When do we do interior design , layouts and landscape … there are reasonable places around CT ….

@Focusaul12 replied:

Congratulations. Indeed i personally wish to achieve something like this

25-year-old Young man Celebrates Purchasing his own House After Renting Since age 18

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an elated young man recently took to social media to announce finally making a huge purchase after many years.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @sabeiangilzene had him sharing that he rented his first place in London at the age of 18 and has been renting since then.

At the age of 25 however, he has been able to buy his very own house and is very thankful for that.

"From renting rooms in London since I was 18, I’m now 25 and have my own home the trials and tribulations was worth this"

Source: YEN.com.gh