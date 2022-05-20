A former University of Development Studies student has successfully graduated with his PhD at 25 years

Abdulzeid Yen Anafo revealed that his doctorate degree was in Mathematics and he pursued it at the University of Mines and Technology

Sarah Osei, commented: "Congratulations Zeid!! I am so proud of your achievement"

An excited Ghanaian young man who had his undergraduate education at the University of Development Studies has recently taken to social media to announce his latest academic feat with his followers.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Abdulzeid Yen Anafo had him revealing that at just 25 years, he has been able to complete his PhD studies in Mathematics.

Abdulzeid thanked God and all his supervisors at the University of Mines and Technology where he pursued his doctorate degree for their guidance.

His actual post read;

"At age 25 on the 5/4/2022 I successfully defended my PhD Mathematics (Statistics option) thesis by publications. I am super grateful to God and my supervisors Prof. Suleman Nasiru and Dr. Lewis Brew for their support and guidance"

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 300 comments with over 2,000 reactions and 10 shares.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Sarah Osei commented:

Congratulations Zeid!! I am so proud of your achievement

Tanko Allabi Reubeno replied:

Congratulations Dr Abdulzeid

Emmanuel Kojo Hayford wrote:

Interesting and congratulation

From Emmanuel Appiah-Kubi:

Wow congratulations dear

Joshua Okeke commented:

Congratulations... Great Mathematician

Wilson Bassey wrote:

Wow. This is interesting. Congratulations

