A Ghanaian man who completed Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has successfully gained his PhD at Monash University

Christian Dzuvor's program was focused on Engineering Protein-based Supramolecular Nanomaterials as Alternative Antibacterial agents

The 27-year-old latest 'Doctor' thanked his university and supervisors for the opportunity he was given and their mentorship

Christian Dzuvor, a past student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has recently taken to social media to share his latest feat.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of the young man had him sharing that after three years he has successfully completed his PhD program.

Christian in his labcoat posing for the camera Photo credit: Christian Dzuvor/LinkedIn

"After 3 years of #intensive Lab research in a pandemic, I submitted my PhD thesis today"

The program focused on Engineering Protein-based Supramolecular Nanomaterials as Alternative Antibacterial agents to address a slow-motion pandemic (antibiotic resistance) looming nearby for the first time.

Christian also shared that during his time of studies, he co-authored six top papers, one book and over 650 citations.

The 27-year-old went ahead to thank his university, Monash University for making his studies possible and expressed his gratitude to his supervisors for their guidance and mentorship.

Some of the kind comments on his post has been highlighted below;

Paul Kojo Azitse commented:

Dear Christian, what a great news! Congratulations on your hard-earned PhD. Yes, indeed you did want Napoleon could not do. Finishing your PhD within three years a great achieve. There is no doubt in my mind that you will be one of the eminent scientists in your research area. I can’t want to see the innovative and excellent results of your future research.

Patrick Oko Quaye replied:

Congratulations my friend. Super proud of you Now let’s go make greater impact across the length and breadth of the world. Well deserved Doc.

From Lawrence Darkwah:

Congratulations, Christian. Looking forward to your greater uplifts! Keep your head high up and steady. More grace and life to you!

Deborah Louisa Narh Mensah commented:

Awesome! You've really done "what Napoleon couldn't do". All the best in your next chapters

Joseph Boachie PhD wrote:

Super Super excited for the great exploits... Thanks for making all of us proud!!!! SALUTE !!!

