An inspiring Ghanaian lady has shared a great achievement of hers in a Linkedin post and got congratulated

The lady emerged as the best graduating student from the Chartered Institute of Bankers and has now attained an Msc in Financial Risk Management from the Presbyterian University College

She shared the amazing achievement in a Linkedin post as she celebrated the amazing milestone. Peeps were excited for her

Emmanuella Otoo Lartey, a brilliant Ghanaian lady, has shared an inspiring series of achievements she has attained in the past year.

She revealed that she had bagged a new degree just after a few months of graduating as the overall best graduating student from the Chartered Institute of Bankers. She has now hit a new milestone.

She has acquired an Msc in Financial Risk Management from the Presbyterian University College. Emanuella was excited about her achievement and how fulfilling the course she studied was.

In the Linkedin post she said:

The program covered key areas such as Credit risk, Econometrics, Insurance and Operational risk and Market risk. It was an exciting program and even more excited to apply the extensive knowledge derived from the program in my new role as an Operational Risk Officer at Societe Generale Ghana!

She capped her post off with the bible verse Psalm 145:9, which reads: Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good and His mercies endure.

Inspiring Emanuella got a hoard of congratulations from peeps as they admired her in the comment section.

Felix Agyekum Obeng was happy for her as he said:

Congratulations Anorkor! Keep it going!!

Claudia Gyamfi also wrote:

God isn't done with you indeed. Congratulations Emmanuella

Jeffery Aboagye - Asare commented saying:

Congratulations Emmanuella Otoo Lartey,ACIB,MSc,BA. I believe this is double congrats on your new role & Master’s degree!

Hannah Ama Mensah also wrote:

Congratulations God is indeed not done with you yet. You will excel

