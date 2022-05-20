Twitter has recognised Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, as a public figure and verified him on their platform

On Thursday, May 19, the brave rider revealed that he will be getting to Lagos state come Wednesday, May 25

Despite the many challenges he has faced during the ride, he has remained focused and determined to reach his goal

The name Kunle Adeyanju is no stranger to both online conversations and mainstream news as the man has been inspiring many people with his charity ride.

When he revealed in April that he will be taking on the task of riding a power bike from London to Lagos state in weeks, many doubted him. It seemed like a joke.

The Nigerian man who started his journey weeks ago is closer to his destination. Photo source: @lionheart1759

Kunle gets Malian hospitality

Weeks after that announcement, his mission has been a big source of motivation to many who saw it as an avenue to unite people across countries and continents.

To show how his journey has engendered relationships, the young man wrote about the hospitality Malians gave him when he lost his wheel.

The biker's association in the country left whatever they must have been busy with and travelled for hours to get him a replacement.

Treated like a king

As a token of their appreciation for him, they honoured him with a presidential motorcade and had lunch with Kunle. He has since been hosted by many dignitaries on the continent.

Twitter recognised him as a public figure and gave him the verification badge which Legit.ng spotted on Friday, May 20.

Denied entry at Cote d'Ivoire

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that despite being closer to home, the Nigerian rider had an encounter in crossing the border into Cote d'Ivoire.

In a post on Sunday, May 15, Kunle revealed that he was denied entry into the West African country. He, however, added that Nigerian embassies are working on the situation.

A photo he shared shows him posing amid other power bikes at Cote d'Ivoire's border. Nigerians thronged his comment section with various reactions.

He will get land gift in Nigeria

In similar news, as he neared home after passing through Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire in recent days, Kunle shared a post of a company promising him a land gift.

The real estate company said that when he gets to Nigeria, they would also organise a radio tour for him as the person who has set a record.

