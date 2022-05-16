A brave rider, Kunle Adeyanju, who is closer to fulfilling his mission of riding a bike from London to Lagos state has been turned back

The man who has passed many international borders in recent weeks without hiccups said Cote d'Ivoire denied him entry

Many expressed mixed reactions; while some said it is due to COVID-19 restrictions, others argued the entry denial was needless

A man, Kunle Adeyanju, who has gone far in his mission of riding from the UK to Lagos has met another setback.

Despite being closer to home, the Nigerian rider had an encounter in crossing a border into Cote d'Ivoire.

Embassies working on the issue

In a post on Sunday, May 15, the brave rider revealed that he was denied entry into the West African country. He, however, added that Nigerian embassies are working on the situation.

A photo he shared shows him posing amid other power bikes at the Cote d'Ivoire's border. Netizens thronged his comment section with various reactions.

@BatsTip said:

"Cote D'Ivoire oh wey them still dey tie leaves for yatch as boxer na them dey form strict."

@kayodesuberu said:

"3 big European countries didn't stop him passing through their many cities, Arab Africans hosted him to a big party passing through their countries. But when it comes to famished, underdeveloped sub Saharan Africa, he was stopped. Shior !!! Mitchew."

@SavvyRinu said:

"Closed borders since COVID. Same may happen at Aflao, Ghana, and Togo borders."

@dr4bim said:

"Person pass developed country den no deny am entry, e enter developing abi underdeveloped country den dey raise shoulder."

@Ogbonlogba1 said:

"But I don’t understand this your journey again na only you Dey come before why so many companies again."

@NDUBUISIFELIX5 replied:

"He has been consistent in his update, bikers have clubs, his fellow bikers are aware of the journey, and they always welcome and escort him to the borders, watch out for his entry to Lagos, you will like to be a member."

He was treated well in Mali

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that in a post on Wednesday, May 11, Kunle revealed that the six riders who delivered a new wheel to him treated him like a king as they gave him a presidential motorcade.

Sharing a photo where they all had lunch, the Nigerian rider praised them, calling the riders "the real deal".

That happened after the Malian riders showed him much love, travelled for hours, and gave him a wheel replacement.

