Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was on The Delay Show and he made some shocking revelations.

He disclosed to the host of the show, Deloris Frimpong popularly known as Delay, that in a quest to make more money and to start his security agency, after he returned from London to Ghana, he sought for a job as a security man.

He shared that in his days of being a security man, he already had three mansions to his name.

During the time I was working as a security, I had three mansions.

Shedding more light on his background story, he said that:

Those whom I used to supply noodles to, I used to supply A-life. Opoku Trading, and Bugies Supermarket. When I came down from abroad, I worked as a security in Kumasi.

According to him, when he gained employment as a security man in an establishment, he would bargain on the salary with his co-workers. If the salary was GH₵80, he would split his and offer GH₵60 to his co-workers. He would stay there for some time and move to another establishment, using the same tactic. and that was how he recruited people to work in his security agency.

Delay, taken aback by the success of Chairman Wontumi, asked him how he acquired those mansions at such a young age. And he said:

What my dad did was, he would buy land for you, and when you work and earn some money, then you pay off the debt on that land and he would start developing the land for you. My dad is a chief, and he has been a chief for almost 45, 46 years. He is a chief around where Lake Bosomtwi is located.

