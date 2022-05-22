The gorgeoous young lady who went viral for mimicking how Nana Aba read news got many talking online after recently announcing her latest academic feat

@yaabitha revealed that she sucessfully emerged as the best graduating student in Journalism at her university

Atta Mensah, a YEN reader commented: "Congrats Tabitha. Beacons always keeps shining"

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the young lady who went viral for reading news like Nana Aba recently took to social media to announce her latest achievement in life.

According to the report, @yaabitha shared on Twitter that she successfully completed university and she emerged as the best graduating student in Journalism from her university.

Beautiful Ghanaian recent graduate posing for the camera, Nana Aba in yellow Photo credit: @yaabitha/Twitter, @thenanaaba/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She also shared lovely photos of herself after the graduation ceremony with the caption;

"Your girl graduated with First Class honours and got awarded as the “Best Graduating Student in Journalism”

Many YEN readers saw the post did not hesitate to share their opinions under the comments section. At the time of this publication the post has racked up close to 15,000 reactions with 65 comments and 17 shares.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Atta Mensah wrote:

Congrats Tabitha ... Beacons always keeps shining

Aggoh Mawunyegah said:

Congratution well done my dear sis

Anku Edem commented:

I pray she's not initiated into the slaying queens. Congrats to her anyway.

From Quophi Friday:

Stop comparing her to nana aba,the lady got her own talent.

Grace Owusu replied:

She resemble her too

