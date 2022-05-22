Ayigbey Edem, a famous Ghanaian musician from the Ewe tribe in the Volta Region has narrated being at the receiving end of tribalist treatments

According to him, there were times when he was paid less as an artist simply because he is an Ewe-speaking one

Edem further indicated that all he currently wants from the media is to get fair treatment along tribal lines

Famous Ghanaian musician, Ayigbey Edem, who hails from the Volta Region of Ghana, has revealed how he has been ill-treated in the corporate world simply because of his origin and inclination.

Speaking in an interview with Daybreak Hitz, Denning Edem Hotor, as he is officially known, spoke the words:

“No radio person knows that, I have walked to meetings where companies want to pay me less because I am an Ewe-speaking artist.”

This comes after the rapper urged the media to pay more attention to him and what he has to offer, irrespective of his tribe and the local dialect in which he raps and sings in.

Although it may seem Edem is complaining about “lack of attention,” according to him, he just wants the media to be “fair” in working with talents from the Volta Region and other “maligned” regions in Ghana.

“It has never crossed anybody’s mind that when they are doing Stars of the Future, they never do auditions in the Volta Region, and it has never crossed your mind that I have even spoken on TV3 Mentor as to why they do not go and scout for talents from the region,” he further added.

