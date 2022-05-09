Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year, KiDi has revealed that he received backlash from feminists after dropping 'Touch It'

Amidst the criticisms the song had, KiDi said he was pleased 'Touch It' won the Most Popular Song of the Year at VGMA23

During the interview, he also disclosed the confusion that came up during the initial production stage of the song

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year, KiDi has opened up about how he became the subject of backlash from feminists after releasing his hit song, 'Touch It'.

According to him, the part of the lyrics which goes like, “shut up and bend over” did not sit down well with them, hence the bashing.

Speaking to hosts of JoyFM's Super Morning Show, he said:

At a point, the pushback was very strong. You know we come from a society where certain things are not very accepted. [I’ve had] people asking, ‘why is this young boy telling us to shut up and bend over – it’s a bit disrespectful.’

Even on my social media, I used to get threats from feminists that ‘this guy is disrespectful. No one should pay attention to this song. ’ People made articles that the song is derogatory, no one should patronise his songs, but when God says e go go, e go go,”

He shared that even though the song was written without any malicious intent, he has had people tagging him as “disrespectful”.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Despite the criticisms, he was pleased that the song was nominated as the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year and won the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the year at the 2022 VGMAs.

“I think we overthink music sometimes, but it’s just a vibe, and I’m also happy with how some people also received it. For others, it was just a song to dance to. It wasn’t like men instructing anyone or being disrespectful.”

The song became a global hit and has over a million videos on TikTok and has topped trends on other social media apps; Instagram and Twitter.

KiDi - Touch It YouTube video

Source: AFP

The Lynx Entertainment signee who was named the Artist of the year, also swept away four other awards on the night of VGMA23. These are; Most Popular Song of the Year, Album/EP of the Year (Golden Boy), and Best Afropop/Afrobeats Artiste of the Year.

KiDi further disclosed that the song had been greeted with some uncertainties at the initial stage of its production.

As I made the song, I sat back and laughed a bit because I was like ‘what are you singing about? Shut up and bend over what? And even from among my team, everyone was really surprised.

There was a little bit of ‘are you sure’, but I said you know what, ‘Arts in its purest form would be appreciated, and it’s crazy what the song has gone to do,” he stated, adding that he’s pleased with the feat it has attained.

The first big shock was when the song entered India. I saw their TV stars, and I said, ” We are now in business. As artistes, when we see some of these things, we say it’s crazy. Say you just enter the studio and spend two or three hours in the studio making a song, and the song is just traveling. It’s so humbly to see. I want more of that.

Meanwhile award-winning musician, KiDi was adjudged the Artiste of the Year at the just ended 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

After failing to win the spot last year after a neck to neck context with Diana Hamilton, he responded to his defeat with the famous phrase, ‘I’ll be back’ and he certainly returned this year with a bang to win his first-ever Artiste of the Year Award.

Taking to social media to share his reactions in a series of tweets, the "Touch It" crooner shared a touching message on his social media page. He said,

Delay is not denial. ARTISTE OF THE YEAR. Thank you Ghana #VGMA23

KiDi beat his Lynx Entertainment Co-signee, Kuami Eugene, Gospel Musician Joe Mettle, Rapper Sarkodie, and "Second Sermon" crooner Black Sherif to grab the ultimate award for the night.

Source: YEN.com.gh