In a typical Ghanaian setting, after a woman gives birth to her first child, it is expected that she will have some more

When one is unable or miscarries several times after the first child, people accuse the woman of witchcraft

This is a similar incident that led to the death of a Ghanaian woman who miscarried several times due to a health condition.

An Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Daystar Health Consult, Dr Katherine Attoh Berko, has shared one of her toughest moments since she started to practice.

Dr Attoh Berko recounted that she had a patient who was suffering from a condition called cervical insufficiency. She explained that:

"This is the situation where the mouth of the womb, which is called the cervix, is not strong enough to hold the baby in."

Dr Katherine Attoh Berko, the OBGyn who narrated the incident

How a mother had 16 miscarriages after her first child

Speaking during an interview on TV3, she said her patient had had one successful delivery but the ones that followed were often leading to miscarriages by the third or fourth month of conception.

"When I saw her for the first time, that was her thirteenth pregnancy but she had just one living child. This woman had been all over the place. Apparently, when she gets pregnant, her husband forces her to go to the prayer camp," Dr Attoh Berko recounted.

She counselled the patient and asked her to come in early whenever she got pregnant instead of going to the prayer camp. When the patient got pregnant again, she went to the prayer camp and came to the hospital when it was too late.

She lost her fourteenth and fifteenth pregnancies through the same condition. This prompted Dr Attod Berko to ask after her husband but the woman said her spouse would not come.

The patient got pregnant for the sixteenth time and miscarried again. She told her doctor that her husband said she should not come home after losing the sixteenth pregnancy. Her parents and family also accused her of chewing her children but the doctor convinced her to go home, so they figure out what to do.

"I started calling the following day and there was no answer. On the second day, her sister picked up. I could hear a lot of noise in the background, but I explained that I was trying to reach Madam AA. She asked who was speaking and I introduced myself. Then she said, "unfortunately, she did a bad thing". Apparently, she waited for them to go to bed, made a lot of concoctions and drank it because even her own family didn't support her."

Ghanaian married woman calls her husband useless

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 55-year-old Ghanaian woman had described her husband as useless because he is irresponsible.

She said that, but for her mother and siblings, she probably would have left the marriage long ago.

The woman said she had never cheated on her husband but rather, is focused on taking care of her children and growing her business.

