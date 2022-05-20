A hardworking man who is unfortunately disabled has decided to take his destiny into his own hands

In a video, a Ghanaian man who is disabled in the legs gave reasons why he weeds for a living and has made up his mind not to make his situation limit him

not The heartwarming video made rounds online, and it got many people smiling. Netizens did not hesitate to praise him

A video spotted on social media by YEN.com.gh has got many folks with tears in their eyes as the highly motivational video impressed them. A man who is disabled can be seen weeding in the video and was moved to share his story.

The man stated that he has been into farming since he was a child and that he and his people usually farmed cassava and plantain. He also said he has travelled far and wide with several friends to weed large farm plantations for people at a fee.

Hence he is well known by people. He went on to say he does not let his situation limit him as he believes his condition does not render him useless.

He went on to advise people to not give up no matter their situation as something beneficial can come from every individual. The video popped up on social networks, and the man's story touched many people.

Netizens React To Disabled Man's Story

MR, INCREDIBLE blessed the man saying:

God bless you daddy

user94390580761 wanted help for him as he said:

Aww can someone help this man for me I wish I have money

The Real_Midwife also wished him well

Hmmm may your hustle never be in vain

Juliet Nsiah also blessed him

may de Good Lord protect you

Hawa Mustapha518 said:

may God be with you daddy

