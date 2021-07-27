A young man, Derrick Walton, always opens his restaurant to the homeless every Monday so they can come in and eat

A kind young man, Derrick Walton, who was at a point in his life homeless, has extended a good hand towards people without shelters.

The man opened a restaurant that the homeless can go to every Monday and eat for free. He said those types of people in society always feel alone and unloved, Understanding Compassion reports.

Someone also gave me hope

The man, however, stated that he made some poor decisions in the past as he immersed himself into a life of addiction.

According to Derrick, his life changed when a restaurant manager believed in him well enough to offer him a job. Before that, he had received several rejections from many.

On how he nailed his job, he said:

“Just before I was going to give up, on that 10th day, and I’ll never forget it, I went to a Greek restaurant in downtown Detroit. I met with a gentleman, I told him, ‘Look I’ve made a lot of poor choices and decisions in my life.’ I said, ‘I’m not looking for a handout,’ I said, ‘but if you give me an opportunity or a chance, I won’t let you down. I’m a great cook'.”

Succeeding was not easy

Despite appearing rough and without clean clothes, the man gave him a shot as a cook. He worked hard at the job and was able to save enough money to open his own pizza shop.

On each Monday, Derrick would close his shop to the paying public so the homeless can have a variety of free food.

Volunteers have since joined in his kind gesture and they always weekly organise vehicles to transport the homeless to the restaurant.

Another good Samaritan

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a very kind man, Brian Birkett, has been dedicating his time and energy to ensuring that homeless people do not go hungry.

Every week, the man who lives on a pension cooks 50 plates of food and takes them out to people on the street. The meal always contains rice, fries, and chicken.

The meal he prepares is an Irish food popularly called 4-in-1. Apart from paying for the meal from his own pocket, he also volunteers with an NGO, A Lending Hand, which works towards the welfare of people.

