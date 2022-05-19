A video of a young man who was filled with lots of emotions and promising his mother he would make her proud left peeps close to tears

In the video, the young man who was touched by his mother's present situation was moved to bless her and make the promise

The video found its way to the online community and lots of netizens were inspired by the young man's resolve as they applauded and wished him well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young Ghanaian man in a video has shown tremendous love to his mother. The gentleman who was clearly in an emotional state swore to make it in life in order to help his mum. He went on to say that he loves his mother no matter the situation she is in.

He said his mum was his everything, promised not to give up in life no matter what and went on to ask for her blessings whiles prostrating before her. The woman who was close to tears placed her hands on her son and blessed him.

Photo: Emotional young man blessing his mum Source: official_believer1, Klaus Vedfelt

Source: UGC

Many people who saw the video were moved by the young man's genuine heart and cheered him for the kind words he said to his mother.

Social Media Reacts To The Determined Gentleman's Words

Queenyconde was impressed and said:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A great son ever! God bless you and bless all the moms out there.

Queenyconde praised the young man saying:

A great son ever! God bless you and bless all the moms out there.

cherish Marvin0 also wished him well

my darling friend everything is gonna be fine okay by his grace

sauda895 was impressed too, he said:

So touching God bless all mama's in the world.. Try to be strong for your mum dear

Yaa Aho)f3

so emotional bro never give up cause it shall be well okay

See video below:

KiDi: Beautiful Mother Of Singer's Son Zane Pops Up In Video

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about the mother of Kidi's kid. Highlife and Afrobeats singer KiDi's baby mama has been spotted on social media for the first time.

The lady identified as Babette was seen holding the hand of their son Zane in a video which has just been shared online

Source: YEN.com.gh