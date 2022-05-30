A group of fire service personnel in a video have shown how to get rid of a fire in the household. In the video, the soldiers used a bucket to quench fire from a cylinder

The video is very educational and shows people what to do during household emergencies like fire from a cylinder

People who saw the video were wowed by what they saw and commended the soldiers for the education

In a video, a group of soldiers demonstrated to the general public how to quench fire emanating from a gas cylinder.

In the video, a gas cylinder can be seen leaking fire, and the soldiers used a bucket to cover the head of the cylinder. The fire instantly went off.

The fire goes off when the bucket is placed on the cylinder because oxygen helps the fire burn, so covering the head of the cylinder prevents the fire from having access to oxygen, thereby quenching it.

How To Prevent Kitchen Fires

Fire is one of the things we use the most in many Ghanaian kitchens. As helpful as fire is, it can be lethal also. Therefore, practicing safety in the kitchen is necessary in order to prevent unfortunate fires.

One way of preventing a fire in the kitchen is not leaving food on fire unattended. Unfortunately, many people tend to leave food unattended on the stove, which is not a good practice. Such practices contribute to a large percentage of kitchen fires. Hence people are advised to desist from it.

To add, installing fire alarms is a great way of preventing fires in the kitchen and in the home. One has to make sure fire alarms are working to ensure their efficiency. Having fire alarms in the kitchen and at home alerts you when a fire is about to happen or is already happening.

Another way to prevent fires is to keep flammable items away from the fire source. For example, keeping easily flammable objects near the stove can catch fire and spread across the kitchen, causing disaster.

