At Kotoka International Airport, a man and his mother were denied boarding for their Lagos flight as they arrived late after check-in had closed

A video of the ensuing altercation between the man and the airline agent was shared on X, formally Twitter, eliciting mixed reactions

Viewers debated the incident, highlighting the challenges of punctuality in air travel and the need for understanding between passengers and airline staff

A man and his mother travelling to Lagos faced a tense situation when they arrived late at Terminal 3 for their noon flight at Kotoka International Airport.

Upon reaching the airline counter, they were informed that check-in had closed at 10:45 a.m. Frustration boiled over, leading the man to engage the airline agent violently while his mother desperately pleaded for peace.

The incident underscores the challenges passengers and airline staff face in balancing adherence to rules and understanding exceptional circumstances.

The angry man's mother kept pleading with him to let peace prevail Photo credit: @withAlvin Source: Twitter

It serves as a reminder of the importance of timely arrivals at airports while prompting discussions about the need for empathy and understanding from service providers.

The altercation caught on video quickly made its way to Twitter, sparking a flurry of responses from viewers.

It has ignited debates about passenger rights, punctuality, and customer service standards, reflecting the complexities of modern travel and the diverse perspectives of the public.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

Opinions were sharply divided, with some sympathizing with the disgruntled traveller, highlighting the need for airlines to show flexibility in such situations.

Others sided with the airline agent, emphasizing the importance of following flight schedules and rules. Read some of the reactions on the video shared by @withAlvin below:

@gh_lentiz said:

dem no force but maybe they were late since they deal with time.

@withAlvin__ responded:

Chaleee Ebe Lagos here noor so make them allow. But if the ticket be refundable sef

@Everydaynewsgh asked:

But what check in time was given to them?

@unangsamuel1 wrote:

But you have to Respect TIME too...You should be at the Airport at 8am to 9am to check in...10.45am is late..then check in..then immigration..let's say the TRUTH

@SafianuHaruna13 recounted:

Same thing happened to my friend some weeks ago..his check in time was 4 and he got there and was told they had already done the check in around 2pm..you can imagine

@governorbrymah said:

Check in time normall closes too early. This make you end up spending hours at cabin entrances before boarding begins.. it’s sometimes annoying

@elniino_GH wrote:

But if the flight had not left she could have still checked them in, sometimes dem for add human face too, u don’t know what might have delayed them

@KadaAgyiri said:

They like doing that too much… so long as the door to the plane is open they should let them in… unless they overbooked and the plane is full there is no reason for this

@leadusthere wrote:

Bro forget cos Airlines don't operate like trotro. If your check in time passes, you can't do foko...

Source: YEN.com.gh