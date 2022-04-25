A late afternoon fire has consumed shops inside a two-story building at Opera Spare, a crowded business district in Accra

The fire started around 3pm on Monday but by 7 pm personnel of the fire service were still fighting to keep it under control

It is not yet clear what caused the fire, but the destruction to property is running into millions of Ghana cedis, according to eyewitnesses

A late afternoon fire at the Opera Square in Accra on Monday has consumed shops in a two-story building and its contents, estimated to be in millions of cedis.

Videos of the blazing fire have inundated social media and show the valuables being destroyed amid firefighters' efforts to bring it under control.

The fire reportedly started around 3 pm on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Many eyewitnesses who took a video of the blaze said it started on the first floor of the two-story building and then extended to the second floor.

The building where the fire struck contains refrigerators, air conditioners and disposal packs.

The Ghana National Fire Service personnel have been making slow progress in fighting the inferno in the sprawling business district.

Officials are yet to explain the cause of the fire.

At 7:07 pm on Monday, the Ghana National Fire Service posted on its Facebook page that its men were still fighting the fire.

"Fire officers on site fighting the raging fire Opera Square shopping centre." read the caption of a video posted by the fire service.

Source: YEN.com.gh