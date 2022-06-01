A gorgeous Harvard University graduate has recently got many people celebrating with her after resorting to netizens to share her good news

In a Twitter post, @k_a_os__ revealed that she is one of the latest bioengineering degree holders in town

@r_0nny commented: "Bioengineering oo! From Harvard oo. Congrats Kat! True inspiration"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An elated young lady has recently gotten many people celebrating with her after announcing her latest feat online.

A post sighted on the Twitter timeline of @k_a_os__ had her expressing her disbelief after graduating from Harvard University with a Bioengineering degree.

Latest Harvard graduate posing in her sash and taking a selfie Photo credit: k_a_os/Twitter

Source: Twitter

"Lmfaoo I have a degree in bioengineering from Harvard University. About to be a menace to society"

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 170 comments with over 900 retweets and 7,724 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Robby0A wrote:

We do not deserve such a brilliant beautiful menace ❤️

@isaacwater2 commented:

I really love how the kente stole is becoming a thing over there.

@r_0nny replied:

Bioengineering oo! From Harvard oo. Congrats Kat! True inspiration

From @nii_sowa:

Big W I streamed the commencement ceremony and I couldn't believe there were so many of you graduating that there probably wouldn't have been enough seats.

@RamzieSamuel commented:

God bless our queens...we need more women in politics to save mother Africa and humanity

@OtuAkpo wrote:

I celebrate with you and more more Grace

I graduated from Harvard Law School - Black man celebrates earning law degree at 24

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that attaining a laudable milestone in life is worth celebrating, especially when one worked tirelessly for it, and Derrick Parker has earned his strides.

At 24, Parker has graduated from Harvard Law School, achieving a goal he set some years ago. During a graduation ceremony in high school over four years ago, he vowed that he would be the person to deliver the valedictorian address at his next graduation.

Four years later, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Government from Morehouse College, graduating as valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA.

Source: YEN.com.gh