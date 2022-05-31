Anne Marie, a Ghanaian young lady has recently resorted to social media to announce her academic feat

In her post, she shared that she got accepted into 10 of the universities she applied to and received scholarship fundings worth $ 1 million (Ghc7,800,000) in total

The brilliant lady also revealed graduating a part of the top 10% in her program with honours and a 3.9 GPA

A beautiful Ghanaian damsel identified as Anne Marie Aseda has recently taken to social media to share the news of graduating in style.

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on her timeline, had @aforaseda announcing that after successful years at the university, she thankfully graduated with a GPA of 3.9 and was among the top 10% in her program.

Gorgeous Anne Marie in kente cloth, her graduation sash and casual wear Photo credit: @asedaa.a/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Anne Marie also revealed that prior to completing her studies, she gained admission intoi 10 universities which also came with scholarship fundings worth $ 1 million (Ghc7,800,000) in total.

Her actual post read;

"Acceptances from all 10 schools that I applied to, a million dollars in scholarships & grants, graduating top 10% of my class, honours and 3.9 GPA"

Many who saw her post seemed very happy for her. They did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 590 retweets with 40 quote tweets and 5,090 likes.

Some of the heartfelt comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@skep_taa commented:

Hey your academic status gave me huge smile. What’s next?… you seem to be a worthy prize cos I have my eye on this trophy

@za_iLegend replied:

Congratulations dear.... Bravo .. please can I have a conversation with u. I would want to know the practical steps u took to achieve these scholarships

@el_charis11 wrote:

You’ve done well….keep it up

@TheGhanaPrince said:

Beauty with brains....congratulations

From @JeffersonAge:

This is hard! You can take the world

Source: YEN.com.gh