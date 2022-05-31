A lovely set of quadruplets have recently got many people tapping into the blessings of their mother and father after photos of them surfaced online

set of One of the pictures was taken some days after they were birthed and the other had them looking all grown wit h the boys having matching outfits

h @Nickib900: "Father Lord this is how I want it. If you know that you have quadruplets in your family apply"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Four cute little ones have recently managed to get a lot of social media users talking about their beautiful transformation over the years.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @sealveeyah2 had her sharing pictures of a quadruplet days after their birth and how they currently look.

The quadruplet when they were babies and as toddlers Photo credit: @Sealveeyah2/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The set which comprises of three boys with a girl were seen wrapped in blue and purple cloths and in another frame, the grown up boys wore the same attire with their sister wearing a brown top in her beautifully done natural hair style.

@sealveeyah2 shared the post with the caption;

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

How it started: How it’s going:

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up over 10,000 retweets with 1,305 quote tweets and close to 100,000 likes.

Some of the heartwarming comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@meenart_hair commented:

This is beautiful but I want twins

@HappinessFeli18 replied:

Omo my love for twins no be here oo. My first issues is twins. I pray l have its. Now wey l won born twins. Husband no gree come

@Future_Landlady wrote:

Make I just born these ones….exactly what I want in my life ….3/4 at once….I go just close workshop

@NKsamaras commented:

This one that's looking at the camera and is awake, will Be a strong defence to the others in future, he is always watching there back while they are asleep, mark this my word somewhere

From @Nickib900:

Father lord this is how I want it If you know say una get quadruplets for una family apply

Selom and Sedem Agboli: Identical Ghanaian Twin Sisters Celebrate Getting Inducted as Doctor and Pharmacist

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that two gorgeous twin sisters recently took to social media to celebrate successfully getting inducted into their careers.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Selom Agboli had her sharing that she was officially sworn into the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana and her identical twin sister, Sedem was inducted into the Pharmacy Council within the same week.

"Two inductions, one week! Sedem Agboli and I, Selom Agboli have been inducted by the Pharmacy Council and the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana respectively", the post read.

Source: YEN.com.gh