Ghana's top YouTuber, Wode Maya has recently sparked reactions online after revealing how much a YouTube content creator can make in a month

In a Tweet, Wode Maya shared a photo of the amount of money a YouTuber made in just one month which was $359,441.85 (Ghc2,813,319)

He encouraged people to support and see the job of content creators as serious individuals who are equally important

Well celebrated Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya had recently got many people talking on social media after coming online to reveal how much a YouTuber can earn.

The post sighted on the Twitter timeline of @wode_maya had him sharing a photo of the total amount of money earned by a YouTuber. The amount was $359,441.85 (Ghc2,813,319).

According to Maya, there are a lot of people who see YouTubers as jobless people without having any clue of the actual amount of money they earn every month. He encouraged them to be more open minded when it comes to content creation on YouTube.

His actual post read;

"A YouTuber’s Income in 28 days!Yet people think being a social media influencer means you are useless. Educate yourself & stop sounding Stupid on the internet b ro"

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 330 retweets with 30 quote tweets and 1768 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Confidence1997 commented:

Leave them.....I bought laptop because of YouTube, a friend promised me to teach me how it goes....now the laptop is there my friend has stop talking to me with no reason ....he don't want me to excel

@_JoeBillxJnr wrote:

Not every YouTuber can earn such amount within 28 days, sometimes we don’t care about the money u guys make ooo, but please bring out authentic news, the fake news b too much, ur not one though

@abroh_godwin replied:

U influence on social media to earn big but the farmer should farm the whole year and sell his products for cheap prices,actually am very happy for you guys, but you guys are the main problem in this country,why can't u guys use that same energy to influence the youth nto farming

From @ProudZongoboy:

I love the motivation, but there is more to these numbers. Those who seek to motivate others should be able to say the challenges and the investment needed to start earning something better. It should go beyond the rhetorics

Source: YEN.com.gh