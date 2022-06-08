A young man couldn't hide his excitement as he boarded an aeroplane for the first time in his life

The excited fellow created a scene as he showed off the food he was served on the aeroplane to his friend

Social media users found the display of the youth of Edo descent hilarious, others thought he was caring for the friend

An Edo boy's excited reaction on taking a flight for the first time in his life has sent social media into a frenzy.

The hilarious moment was captured in a viral video @gosspimilltv shared on Instagram.

The young man made noise about the food. Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv, Aaron Foster

Stretching his hands to a friend in another seat, the excited youth told the person that he was given food.

He showcased the packaged food and enquired from the friend if he also got any food.

The happy passenger then said something in his local dialect as he urged the friend to either get food or forget about it.

It was the loud manner in which he spoke about the food that got netizens talking.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@tobadavidd said:

"Haha? Flight how ? Them no dey enter ship go Europe again this my mouth eeen."

@endylight1 said:

"E nor easy, if you think say e easy try go Cotonou first. Bro enjoy yourself jare."

@atikumoney1 said:

"Incase his friend not interested so he can help him chop hin own."

@omogealagbo1 said:

"Normal level abeg leave but that plane nor dey go dubai ona airpeace Dey share busikiti and happy hour."

@josh.ken07 said:

"Why Edo people dey always dey bold? Dem no dey shy or shame for anywhere."

Man celebrates entering an aeroplane for the first time in his life

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man had celebrated taking a flight for the first time in his life.

Going on LinkedIn, the man appreciated God as he said that flying high in the sky is a symbolic move for him. He revealed that it means he will never go down in life.

The young man revealed that when he was a kid, he always imagined when he will also fly in an aeroplane whenever he sees one in the sky.

Oluwole said that though many people may think he is overblowing something as simple as boarding a plane, he is grateful to God that such happened to him.

