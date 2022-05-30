A Nigerian man identified as Chukwuma Ezeh has taken to social media to celebrate finally boarding an aeroplane

The entrepreneur who broke a family jinx with the personal feat stated that he had always dreamt of entering one as a child ever since he saw it in movies

Chukwuma added that while it is a norm for some folks, boarding an aeroplane is something to cherish for him and millions of persons who grew up in the 'trenches'

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

On Friday, May 27, a young Nigerian man, Chukwuma Ezeh, travelled from Lagos to Asaba via an aeroplane and celebrated it online as it is the first time in his life he'd take a flight.

In a tweet that screamed excitement, Chukwuma shared photos from the trip; one showing the aeroplane's right wing while in the air and another which appeared to have been taken when he arrived at his destination.

Chukwuma said he had always dreamt of entering one as a child. Photo Credit: @Gemdeconq7

Source: UGC

Before now, no one in Chukwuma's family had boarded an aeroplane

An excited Chukwuma revealed that he broke a jinx in his family as no one had taken a flight before now.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Amplifying the reason for his celebration, the CEO of Happi Vibe said boarding a flight may be normal for some persons, but to him and many others who grew up in slums, it meant a great deal.

He prayed that his feat marks the beginning of more flight trips for members of his family and added that travelling by air changes one's mindset for good. He wrote:

"To a regular person, this is quite normal. But to me & millions of people born and raised in the trenches, this is something.

"And it alters ones mindset for good.

"Last time I came home I spent all day on the road. Arrived 9pm.

"Today, I traveled from Lagos to Asaba in 50 mins."

Chukwuma has dreamt of boarding an aeroplane since he saw it in movies as a child

In a chat with YEN.com.gh's Victor Duru, the young man who would clock 25 in June said his desire to board a plane was ignited after he saw it in movies when he was younger.

He explained that the desire grew stronger in 2013 when he began to live with his ex-master - the house happened to be close to an airport.

"I'm a curious person. I love to see, know & experience things. As soon as I saw an aeroplane in the movies as a little child I knew it's something I'd love to try.

"The desire became higher in 2013 when I moved to my ex-master's house in Asaba which was closer to an airport hence I could see aircraft pass by often. I've travelled via land, sea & rail & now finally air so yes, feels good to tick that box (Laughs)."

On how he feels about being the person breaking the family jinx, the Anambra indigene said it feels surreal.

"It felt surreal, man. We see this always and in the movies but to actually experience it felt quite good. And not just for me, my family too. We've used roads to travel everywhere, even nearby countries, all our lives. I believe I've broken the jinx of not flying so now they too can follow suit & fly often (Laughs)."

See his tweet below:

Nigerians celebrate his milestone with him

@Ad_ellena said:

"That's wonderful. Did you feel that sensation in your stomach as the flight takes off and lands? Sensational ."

@SteptosIlu said:

"I don't know why I'm so happy to read and share your story, may be the part where you 'wash oga clothes' because that was me 24 years ago serving my bosses in their office at Ibadan. Today I'm a Brooklynite in NYC.

"More win to you IJN."

@IsraelUfomadu said:

"Yours is a powerful story. Don't be apologetic to tell it.

"It is the strong statement that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE FOR HIM THEM BELIEVE!"

@Achalugo said:

"I keep saying that many mindsets are not tuned towards thanksgiving for the present even as we pray for better. This attitude is a winning one. More flights to you!"

Nigerian man celebrates boarding an aeroplane for the first time in his life

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian had taken to social media to celebrate finally boarding an aeroplane.

In a LinkedIn post, the man identified as Oluwole appreciated God as he said that flying high in the sky is a symbolic move for him. He revealed that it means he will never go down in life.

The young man revealed that when he was a kid, he always imagined when he will also fly in an aeroplane each time he sees one in the sky.

Oluwole said that though many people may think he is overblowing something as simple as boarding a plane, he is grateful to God that such happened to him.

Source: YEN.com.gh