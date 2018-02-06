150+ beautiful Kuwait names for boys and girls with meanings

Kuwait is a country in Western Asia situated on the northern edge of Eastern Arabia. Like other countries, Kuwait also has popular names that are commonly used. Here are beautiful Kuwait names for boys and girls you can choose from.

A baby on the bed. Photo: pexels.com, @henleydesignstudio (modified by author)

A person's identity is heavily influenced by their name. The most important thing any parent can do for their child is to choose a good and unique name. Here are Kuwait names for male and female kids you can use.

Beautiful Kuwait names for boys and girls

The name of a child has a significant influence on their personality. Here are some unique Kuwait names and surnames for you to consider.

Kuwait female names and surnames

Are you located in Kuwait? Here is a list of common Kuwait female names you can name your newborn.

Female names in Kuwait that start with letters A-E

Check out the selection of amazing names with deep meanings that start with the letters A-E.

Adab: Hope and need

Hope and need Aidah: The one who's returning

The one who's returning Aishah: Wife of the prophet

Wife of the prophet Ali: Exalted

Exalted Amal: Hopes

Hopes Baasiqaat: High

High Baazighah: Shining

Shining Bab: From The gateway

From The gateway Babeena: Fun loving

Fun loving Badarunnisa: Full moon of the women

Full moon of the women Batoul: Untouched by a man

Untouched by a man Chahra: Notoriety

Notoriety Chahrazad: Sensitive

Sensitive Chakama: Poem

Poem Chandni: The moon's light

The moon's light Chandra: Beautiful like the moon

Beautiful like the moon Daarina: Love, kindness or beautiful

Love, kindness or beautiful Daniah: The beloved of the hearts

The beloved of the hearts Dafeenah: Hidden treasure

Hidden treasure Dafiyah: Narrator of Hadith

Narrator of Hadith Eileen: Torch of light

Torch of light Eiliyah: The beautiful one to grow in peace and love with God

The beautiful one to grow in peace and love with God Eiliyana: My God has answered

Rare Kuwaiti girl names starting with F-J

Below are rare Kuwait names for girls starting with the letters F-J you should consider giving your little girl.

Fadwa: Sacrificing

Sacrificing Farida: The incomparable one

The incomparable one Fatema: Fone s*cking her mother's milk

Fone s*cking her mother's milk Firdaus: Paradise

Paradise Farha: Happy

Happy Ghadiya: Early and on time

Early and on time Ghaffara: Forgiveness and forgiving

Forgiveness and forgiving Ghafira: One who hides others' sins

One who hides others' sins Ghaida: Young and delicate

Young and delicate Haameda: One who praises Allah

One who praises Allah Haami: Protector

Protector Hatoon: Prestige and position

Prestige and position Haamidah: One who praises

One who praises Hawaa: The name of the first woman on earth

The name of the first woman on earth Jouyce: Pleasure and joy

Cute Kuwaiti girl names starting with K-O

Check out these cute names for baby girls starting with the letters K-O.

Kaina: Leader woman

Leader woman Kainaat: Universal

Universal Kainaaz: Leader women

Leader women Kaiyana: Open-faced beauty

Open-faced beauty Kaju: Cute

Cute Kalah: Slim and fair

Slim and fair Kausar: Reservoir in paradise

Reservoir in paradise Lamar: Water of gold

Water of gold Lana: The little palm

The little palm Llama: A type of animal that resembles a deer

A type of animal that resembles a deer Lucien: The girl who likes to sleep

The girl who likes to sleep Maahira: Supremely talented

Supremely talented Maahirah: Skillful

Skillful Maahiya: Someone whom you love

Someone whom you love Maahjabin: Brow like the moon

Brow like the moon Omaima: Little princess

Little princess Omaimiya: Form of umaimah

Form of umaimah Orush: Thrones

Thrones Orwiya: Female mountain goat

Female mountain goat Orzala: Brightness of fire

Classic female Kuwait names that start with letters P-T

If you are looking for the best names, these are some options you could consider.

Persa: From the water

From the water Peymaneh: Wine cup

Wine cup Phoenyx: Mythical bird

Mythical bird Pinar: Fountain

Fountain Rizan: sobriety and dignity

sobriety and dignity Rabail: Veil of flower

Veil of flower Rabbiya: Cool breeze of the spring season

Cool breeze of the spring season Rusayl: Freshwater

Freshwater Rama: The star of the Kaaba

The star of the Kaaba Rival : Long-haired

: Long-haired Sa'diyah: Good fortune

Good fortune Shahed: White honey, as long as it is still in its wax

White honey, as long as it is still in its wax Saabiha: Bright as the morning

Bright as the morning Salsabil: The name of a river in Paradise

The name of a river in Paradise Taamira: One who knows the dates

One who knows the dates Taaqul: Wise thought

Wise thought Tabahhuj: Cheerful

Cheerful Tabahhur: Like the river

Like the river Tabalah: She was a narrator of Hadith

Kuwait girl names that start with letters V- Z

What are the unique names? Below are the options that could help you out.

Vaasifa: One who sacrifices everything

One who sacrifices everything Vagiha: Summarised

Summarised Vaheeda: Beautiful

Beautiful Vahi: Bright

Bright Wafeeqa: Successful

Successful Waffa: Faithful

Faithful Wafia: Complete

Complete Walad: Newborn

Newborn Walah: Messenger of God

Messenger of God Waleeda: Newborn child

Newborn child Warizah: Happiness

Happiness Warqa: To do with paper

To do with paper Xeanee: The one that cannot be broken

The one that cannot be broken Xma: Gentle and tolerant

Gentle and tolerant Xyra: Moon

Moon Yomna: Right

Right Yara: The chaste

The chaste Yoland: Means violet flower

Means violet flower Zaafirah: Victorious one

Victorious one Zaakirah: One who constantly remembers and glorifies Allah

One who constantly remembers and glorifies Allah Zaakiya: One who increases in growth

One who increases in growth Zaaminah: One who stands surety for another one who helps

Kuwait male names

Most of the time, parents give their kids names based on things that happened in their family or when the child was conceived or born. Here are some options to consider if you are looking for the ideal Kuwaiti baby boy name for your infant.

Kuwaiti boy names starting with letters A-B

Are you looking for a great name to bestow upon your child? Here are some amazing male names and the meanings that start with the letters A and B.

Aabdeen: Worshipper

Worshipper Aabel: Breath

Breath Aadeez: Beloved

Beloved Aadel: Reasonable

Reasonable Aaden: Warmth of the home

Warmth of the home Aafaque: Horizon

Horizon Aafii: Honesty

Honesty Aafil: Honest or prince

Honest or prince Aagaz: Start or beginning

Start or beginning Aaghaa: Master or owner

Master or owner Aaghaaz: Awake

Awake Aahail: Thankful

Thankful Aaheel: Prince or king

Prince or king Aaheer: Fearless

Fearless Aahga: Leader

Leader Aari: Mountain

Mountain Aariaz: Leader or ruler of the nation

Leader or ruler of the nation Baabar: Lion or King of Jungle

Lion or King of Jungle Baadi: Unique

Unique Baadir: Shining

Shining Baahi: Glorious and magnificent

Glorious and magnificent Baakir: Early

Early Baal: Young

Young Baaligh: Major

Major Baaqee: Remaining

Remaining Baaqir: Everlasting

Everlasting Baare: Brilliant and superior

Brilliant and superior Baariz: Visible

Visible Baasid: Great emperor

Great emperor Baasim: Smiling

Kuwaiti boy names starting with K-M

You can be creative when naming your child. Here is a list of popular Kuwaiti boy names that begin with the letters K, L, and M.

Kaab: Fame

Fame Kaaf: Sufficient or enough

Sufficient or enough Kaami: Perfect

Perfect Kaamraan: Lucky

Lucky Kaashif: Revealing

Revealing Kadan: Friend

Friend Kadar: Powerful

Powerful Kadeem: Slave to God

Slave to God Labeeb: Understanding

Understanding Labeeq: Intelligent

Intelligent Labhan: Truth

Truth Labib: Sensible

Sensible Maadil: Way

Way Maadun: Inhabited

Inhabited Mashoor: Famous

Famous Mashrafe: Honoured

Honoured Mashriqi: One who belongs to the East

One who belongs to the East Mashruk: Bight

Kuwaiti boy names starting with U-V

There are far too many options if you are looking for a unique and good name for your child. Consider any of these names that begin with the letters U or V.

Ubad: Worshippers

Worshippers Ubada: Serves God

Serves God Ubah: Wealthy one

Wealthy one Uli: Noble leader

Noble leader Ullah: Peace

Peace Umair: Intelligent.

Intelligent. Umairi: Long-lived

Long-lived Umais: Affection

Affection Vahab: One and only God

One and only God Vaheed: Single

Single Vahib: Bestowed

Bestowed Vahid: The only one

The only one Vaid: Helper

Helper Vajahat: Respect

Respect Vajid: One who Perceives

One who Perceives Valli: Lightening

Lightening Vasiuddin: Faithful

Faithful Vaspan : Love to help

: Love to help Vishtasb: Golden

Golden Vizarath: Helpful

Kuwait male names on Facebook

Most people use a variety of criteria when naming a child. Some parents will be influenced by the seasons, while others will be influenced by their circumstances. This guide will assist you in selecting suitable Kuwait names for your children.

