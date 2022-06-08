Will He Later Eat It? Reactions as Man Uses Chocolate To Build Giraffe Animal in Video, Shows How He Did It
- A food artist, Amaury Guichon, has amazed people with an 8.3-feet giraffe he built from 100% chocolate
- A viral video captured each moment of the process as he took his time to shape every contour to achieve the desired result
- Many people who commented on his viral clip on TikTok wanted to know if the artwork will be eaten later
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
A man, Amaury Guichon, has taken food art to another level as he used melted chocolate to build a giraffe.
Amaury revealed that the artwork is his biggest creation because it is 8.3ft tall and everything is 100% made from chocolate.
Chocolate 'giraffe'
In a video that has been watched millions of times on TikTok, he could be seen in the moulding process, showing how every part of the animal was built.
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
After he had successfully worked on the giraffe, he sprayed it so that the artwork can fully look like a real animal.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 15 million likes and thousands of comments.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
Morgan Dawkins said:
"This is INCREDIBLE. As usual."
AbbyintheGalley said:
"The thing that amazes me most is how clean he can keep his whites."
Ane said:
"Who taught he was making a giant kinder egg."
Tyrannosaurus Toddler said:
"It’s the attention to detail, the shading, the individual tail hairs for me ."
Scott said:
"This is pure talent! One of the most impressive videos I’ve ever seen on tiktok."
Aimee asked:
"Serious question: what happens after? Like what do you do with the giraffe?"
Beautiful lady dances inside room without cement wall plaster, shows no shame; video stirs reactions
Gabriela Snell said:
"Can you mail me chocolate ? it doesnt have to be pretty, just chocolate."
Woman bakes toilet cake
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a professional baker known as Liz Merek on social media went online to show one of her great works as she narrated the story behind it.
In a short video, the brilliant woman showed a masterpiece cake that looks exactly like a well-cleaned toilet.
She went ahead to narrate how she was commissioned by a company to bake it. According to Lizzy, despite showing the video of the cake to the company, they hired another person instead to make the cake.
PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh