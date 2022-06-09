In a loved-up video that is going viral on social media, a young and tiny-looking Ghanaian lady flaunted her tall boyfriend

tall According to her, the two of them will be together forever and nothing will be able to break them apart

The footage has gotten tons of social media users sharing interesting comments about their height difference and the prospects of being together forever

A hilarious but interesting Ghanaian lady is cracking ribs on social media after flaunting her handsome boyfriend who is significantly taller than her online.

In a video that was reshared by famous Ghanaian social media influencer, Sikaofficial, the young lady was seen telling her man that nothing will be able to take him away from her and vice versa.

"Till death do us apart, nobody is leaving nobody. See me looking fine with my handsome husband. We will be together until we get buried. Oh my love, smile a bit, you are being a little too stiff," she said in the heartwarming video.

Ghanaian couple with huge height difference Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video

The footage went viral within a short time because lots of social media users could not resist the temptation to like, comment, and share it.

Below were some of the thoughts that YEN.com.gh gathered from the comment section.

@phiiphi_loner replying to @SIKAOFFICIAL1 indicated:

You see the way the guy dey spy am ?he dey talk for en head inside say he go dump am like pure water rubber

@YungLegacy9 replying to @SIKAOFFICIAL1 said:

Some people dey chop love and we are eating banku eiii this world no balance

@TopBoy_Nick replying to @SIKAOFFICIAL1 opined:

So she no dey see say the mandem no dey talk sef. He go lef am like 2 month tops

See the post below

Couple Married for Nearly 70 Years Die Together

The real meaning of 'till death do us part' came to light when a couple who were madly in love with each other and enjoying quality family time together would end up dead days later.

Grand Rapids, Michigan residents Cal Dunham, 59, and his wife Linda, 66, are reported to have died one minute apart while holding hands.

According to New York Post, the couple was fully vaccinated but had pre-existing health conditions. They began feeling sick during a family camping trip.

