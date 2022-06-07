A Nigerian man has caused a commotion on the net after sharing photos of a man and lady he found in a tied pineapple on the Atlantic shoreline

The stunned man who guessed that it could be a voodoo practice hinted at turning the lovers ' relationship from sweet to sour

' The man said he would take it home and open it for 3 days in a bid to interfere with the 'lovebirds' relationship

A Twitter user with the handle @TheOnlyCleverly stirred reactions on the social media platform after sharing a supposed love charm he found on the Atlantic shoreline.

The love charm is two tied photos of a man and a lady inside a pineapple, which many believed was done to keep the 'lovebirds' love for each other ever burning.

He said he would open the pineapple for 3 days. Photo Credit: @TheOnlyCleverly

Source: UGC

In a subsequent tweet, the Nigerian hinted at turning the couple's love sour after taking it home.

According to him, he would untie the pineapple and rejoin it after 3 days to make the lovebirds fight. He wrote:

"Okay now i will take it home, open it for 3 days and join it back after 3 days. They will fight for 3 days and love each other back for 3 days, na that one go sweet pass."

See the tweet below:

Social media reactions

His tweet gained massive traction as netizens shared their thoughts on his finding.

@AlFitZ0 said:

"If you tie am put, you go need another person to loose am after 2 weeks.

"Because you no go fit know say e dey affect you."

@Ejiro_OS said:

"You no allow the person when do the charm enjoy ham small self. That's still fresh because see the pineapple, e still fresh. Tie person thing back abeg."

@Logg2media said:

"Make we comot the guy pics comot for there come close am back. Make the girl go dey love her self her body go just dey sweet her."

@MisturSanjay said:

"Guy, this is a side hustle for you. Open a small hook up business, you'll be collecting the money and this girl will be servicing your clients. Just get you client's picture put am in this pineapple with the babe, tie am for few hours.

"You fit run like 4 to 5 packages per day."

Source: YEN.com.gh