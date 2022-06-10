Photos of a new social science block built by KNUST have been shared on social media, and it is said to have the capacity to house 11,100 students

Voice of KNUST reports that the building is the biggest university faculty block in the whole of West Africa

Peeps who saw the building on social media admired its beauty. However, others had other concerns and reacted

KNUST has unveiled its new faculty building for the social sciences, and it is a sight to behold. The towering building has an 11,100 student capacity.

The edifice is to help with the lack of classroom accommodation and offices for students and members of the social science faculty.

Photo: KNUST Faculty Of Social Science Block

Source: UGC

Voice of KNUST shared the photo of the architectural masterpiece and reports that the faculty block is the biggest of its kind in West Africa.

KNUST has been running a collegiate system since 2005 and condensed its ever-growing faculties into six colleges, including the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Science, Engineering, Health Sciences, Art and Built Environment.

KNUST, over the years, has made plans to restructure the university and improve its infrastructure and the quality of learning. The new social science faculty block is a result of these plans.

Social Media Reacts To New KNUST Faculty Building

limenz_jnr didn't seem to like his experience with the new building:

Writing exams here is hell... either you're surrounded by four empty chairs or by students from different departments

Felix_Amoh_Siaw was very impressed. He said:

This is long overdue! I remember when we used to carry our own chairs and stand outside during lectures because of the lack of space. Glad to see that current students in the FOSS wouldn't have to go through this again. Keep improving!

RealAmoahAsare also said:

Wow Great exploit ❤️Wow Great exploit ❤️

