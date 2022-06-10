Africans have reacted to a video of an automated parking system in C hina. Many were left in awe by it

C The video had peeps wondering why Africans are unable to do such ground-breaking engineering since engineering is studied here too

The video brought about a discourse amongst netizens as they tried to figure out why Africa is unable to pull off such engineering and the way forward

A video has stirred a discussion amongst people in the social media community. The video was that of an eye-catching mechanical parking system which is a thing of beauty and engineering ingenuity.

The automated parking system is a system devised to make use of minimal available space to accommodate more vehicles. The system parks the cars on top of each other in a storey-like fashion.

The system dates as far back as the 1900s in France. It started as a multi-storey concrete structure and has now evolved into a wonder of engineering.

Many who saw the video of the automated parking system were left in awe and wished Africa could achieve such engineering heights too.

There was a discussion about the educational system in Ghana and Nigeria and what could be done to increase innovation.

Social Media Reactions

_boneflex_ the author of the post, said

I don’t think what we study in this country is engineering

His comments started a dialogue about education in Africa, with multiple people giving their opinions on the matter

Ayo_bami007 agreed with the author of the post as she gave her opinion on the educational system:

What they teach in Nigerian universities is theory, Our lecturers are old, They use their 1980s notes to teach us. No research, no innovation, just wickedness and how to sleep with students. We still have a long way to go.

tukobos said:

We study what makes up an Engine. We don't study Engineering

PhillyMonae commented saying:

Chinese & Brazilian engineers are shipped in to build roads & infrastructures in a country with a whole university for science & technology .. Students just study theory nothing practical

