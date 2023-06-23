A video of a young Ghanaian man's action, as he went to eat at a restaurant, has got people talking

The man actually left his table to go and pick up leftover food from the next table

Netizens who saw the video commended the young man for his show of braveness

A young Ghanaian man has sparked a huge reaction on social media after he shared a video of what he did when he visited a KFC restaurant.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment when the young man and his friends were chatting amongst themselves, apparently because a man and his girlfriend at the next table didn't eat their chicken pieces but had left.

Seeing the KFC paper box with the pieces of chicken virtually untouched, the young man signalled his friends that he would not let this go to waste and hence proceeded to the table where the food was.

To avoid creating a scene and drawing attention to himself, he initially acted coy as he took one piece of chicken and hurriedly returned to his table.

Moments later, he returned and, this time, took all the chicken pieces from the table and brought them to his.

Not even the stare of a young lady who looked surprised by what she was seeing prevented the man from carrying out his plan.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which was captioned "Boys make wild for Ghana", had gathered over 500 likes and 90 comments.

Ghanaians react to the actions of the young man

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section laughed off at the young man's actions.

Your Dream Girl stated:

Do your ly and forget everybody masa kurom ha dey hard oo

LifeOfBlacks indicated:

The girl self dey laugh

User4387636153167 replied:

Why did you take only one? Take all errh

