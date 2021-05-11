President Nana Akufo-Addo, on May 11, 1995, was one of the major icons behind the Kumi Preko demonstration

The demonstration saw over 100,000 people campaigning against the government particularly for the introduction of high taxes on Ghanaians

Today, 27 years later, Ghanaians are campaigning against President Nana Akufo-Addo's government over almost the same issues

On May 11, 1995, 27 years ago, the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was one of the icons who led the biggest demonstration Ghana has ever had in its history.

According to a historical report filed by Ghanaweb in 2020, the march included over 100,000 people who joined to campaign against the introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT).

Apart from Nana Akufo-Addo, other key players were Dr Charles Wreko Brobbey, Kwasi Pratt Jnr, Dr Nayarko Tamakloe, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako, Akoto Ampaw, Victor Newman, Kwaku Opoku, and Napoleon Abdulai.

Kumi Preko: Nana Akufo-Addo led the Biggest Demonstration in Ghana's History on May 11, 1995 Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The FixTheCountry demonstration

Interestingly, on May 9, 2021, the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was protested against by arguably the biggest virtual demonstration ever held in Ghana.

Thousands of Ghanaians posted pictures that showed the deplorable state of affairs in different parts of the country, asking the government to fix all the problems.

The new Kumepreko reloaded demonstration

Now, Ghanaians have hit the streets of Accra on November 5, 2022, in protest at the current economic crisis in the country.

The demonstration, a reloaded version of the 'Kumepreko' one, which shook the country's foundation in the '90s, is in demand for better living conditions.

See what Nana Akufo-Addo had to say in 1995 below:

Video Of Man Trending For Speaking To Government In Impeccable English

In another report by YEN.com.gh, a young man partaking in the Kumepreko Reloaded Demonstration in the streets of Accra on November 5, 2022, spoke in a video that is heaping massive reactions on social media.

In the snippet that was shared on the Twitter handle of @MutomboDaPoet, the young man some identify as Sam spoke passionately about the issues Ghana is currently facing.

Source: YEN.com.gh