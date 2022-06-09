Good evening Ghana host paul Adom Otchere has enraged multiple Ghanaians with some comments he has passed recently

On his popular talk show, he gave some justifications for the construction of the national cathedral

His comments didn't sit well with a lot of people who reacted with anger when the video circulated on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian journalist, Paul Adom Otchere has come under fire for his comments regarding why the national cathedral is necessary for the country.

The Good Evening Ghana host said that the cathedral is being built for God, and it supersedes things like Economics, statistics, Engineering and other development factors.

Photo: Paul Adom Otchere Source: Adomotchere

Source: Twitter

He says what Ghana and Africa needs is salvation and that salvation is what can save the country, which is the reason why the cathedral is a necessity. He further stated that people shouldn't question the building of the cathedral.

Social Media Reacts To Adom Otchere's Comments

RepentedProdiga said:

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Ivory coast had the 2nd biggest cathedral in the world, even that God cldnt save them from civil war. @AdomOtchere apply wisdom

JayBee_4real also said:

It saddens me how I used to love this show back in the days & now he has spoilt it with nonsensical thoughts

YawOkay: commented:

The Political money eh, it changes the best of people. Check the stats, “intelligent” people have defended projects with nonsense reasons and excuses. Hmm

The national cathedral has been one of Ghana's most controversial topics recently. Many Ghanaians have strongly objected to its construction, highlighting the economic hardship in the country as a major reason why it should not be built.

The Government of Ghana has allocated a reported sum of GH₵25 million as part payment to the cathedral's seed fund. In addition, many well-known personalities and religious figures like the chief Imam have contributed to the project.

The total intended budget for the entire project is said to be over $100million. The cathedral is set to be commissioned by 2024, and construction is already underway.

Ghana's National Cathedral Designed by Famous Ghanaian Architect David Adjaye and His Company, Netizens React

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously wrote an article regarding the national cathedral.

The construction of Ghana's National Cathedral by the sitting Government has been received well by some. Whiles others called it a misplaced priority.

The Government is bent on building this huge edifice at all cost as the fulfilment of a promise they made upon winning the seat of power.

In a recent document, it emerged that the ruling Government paid over 32 million Ghana cedis to David Adjaye as "consultation charges" for the construction of the cathedral.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh