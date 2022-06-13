Judith Bossoh, a Ghanaian young woman has unfortunately passed on in a car accident and has attracted a lot of reactions from netizens

The vibrant young lady was recognized as the best Midwife of the Ahafo Region during the National Commemoration of International Day of the Midwife last year

Nyamesompa Owusua Gyimah wondered: "What is happening to nurses...about 3 nurses lost in just a week. Lord have mercy on all health workers. Rest well beautiful soul"

A young Ghanaian woman has made many social media users very emotional after news of her unfortunate demise surfaced online.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the well-known Facebook page, Tell It All revealed that Judith Bossoh, a midwife located in the Ahafo Region has sadly lost her life a tragic road accident.

Judith in her uniform and casual wear smiling Photo credit: Tell It All/Facebook

Judith Bossoh was awarded as the best Midwife of the Ahafo Region during the National Commemoration of International Day of the Midwife last year, Ghana News Agency reported.

Many Ghanaians who came across the post expressed how saddening he incidence is. At the time of this publication, close to 4,000 reactions and over 1,300 comments as well as 17 shares have been racked up.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Prince Nicholas Tetteh commented:

Awwwww hummmm after going through everything, enjoying God’s blessings just end unannounced. Journey well to your maker who love you most. RIP

Ohemaa Birago Kwabiah replied:

Another beautiful promising life wasted on the carnage on our roads. In this country de33 when you go out and return in full piece it's a miracle. May your beautiful soul rest in peace and prayers of strength to your family

Nyamesompa Owusua Gyimah wondered:

Queen Afia Missy prayed for strength for the family:

My heartfelt condolences to your family and the D14 class, I hope they find comfort in the Lord, Rip Judith

Rams Hussein said:

Oh God let the work we do as life savers be a remembrance before you daily and not leave us prey to our enemies. May your soul rest in peace SHero

2 Pretty Ghanaian Nursing Trainees Die in Pragya-Grader Collision

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that two Ghanaian nursing trainees, Priscilla Antwi Williams and Ellen Ayitey Ansah died in a tricycle accident, popularly known as Pragya, Graphic Online reports.

The duo, both nurses of the Asankrangwa Nursing and Midwifery Training School in Amenfi West Municipality in the Western Region, died on the spot when the tricycle transporting them collided with a grader while descending a hill.

Priscilla and Ellen were reportedly returning from the market with foodstuff for their upkeep when the accident happened.

Source: YEN.com.gh