Two Ghanaian nursing trainees have died in a fatal tricycle accident, popularly known as Pragya

Priscilla Antwi Williams and Ellen Ayitey Ansah were reportedly from the market when the sad incident occurred

The tricycle transporting the duo collided with the driver of a grader who did a wrongful overtaking of a saloon vehicle

Two Ghanaian nursing trainees, Priscilla Antwi Williams and Ellen Ayitey Ansah have died in a tricycle accident, popularly known as Pragya, Graphic Online reports.

The duo, both nurses of the Asankrangwa Nursing and Midwifery Training School in Amenfi West Municipality in the Western Region, died on the spot when the tricycle transporting them collided with a grader while descending a hill.

Priscilla and Ellen were reportedly returning from the market with foodstuff for their upkeep when the accident happened.

How it happened

Graphic Online reports that the driver of the grader did a wrongful overtaking of a saloon vehicle at the peak of the hill and descended the hill with the same speed, leading to the collision with two tricycles.

The tricycle of the deceased, Priscilla Antwi Williams, a Level 300 student, and Ellen Ayitey Ansah, a second-year student of the training institution, was involved.

The two students who got crashed in the fatal accident died on the spot.

