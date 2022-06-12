The wife of the late Happy FM presenter Dr Cann could not contain her tears at his funeral held on Saturday, June 11

The widow was video-recorded shedding tears during her late husband's burial ceremony at Obra Spot in Accra

Several people who watched the emotional moment of the late presenter's wife in tears extended their condolences to the widow.

The wife of the late Happy FM presenter Francis Cann, known popularly as Dr Cann in entertainment circles, could not contain her tears at his funeral.

The final funeral rites of the late media personality were held at the Obra Spot in Accra on Saturday, June 11.

The funeral was attended by his family, loved ones, and some stakeholders of the entertainment industry, including Mark Okraku-Mantey, the Deputy Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture, MOTAC.

Where Dr Cann was buried

The remains of Dr Cann were later transported to his hometown at Akyem Biene Kotoku in the Eastern Region, where he was finally buried.

Until his demise, Dr Cann who died after a short illness on March 25, 2022, hosted Happy FM's flagship entertainment programme for over 10 years.

The late media personality is survived by a wife and four children, including two sons.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the reactions below.

Social media reactions

Realtalyanice said:

''May God strengthen you .''

Bells.nu commented:

''The Lord knows best my dear the Lord is your strength .''

Waltersmaameefua said:

''My condolence dear.''

Weyndis_pizza said:

''Aba!Aba! Menuaa Kafra waii.''

