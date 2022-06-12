Yaw Dabo, a popular Ghanaian Kumawood actor who is known for his small stature and hilarious nature has posted a picture of his girlfriend

The stunning young lady who is reported to be from Holland is called Albright and was unveiled by Yaw on her birthday

The spicy pictures shared by Yaw Dabo have since been heaping massive reactions on social media

Famous Ghanaian actor, entertainer, and social media influencer, Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo, also known as Adwen Kessie, has caused a shaking on social media with beautiful photos of his girlfriend.

The lady identified as Albright from the Netherlands, according to ZionFelix, was celebrating her birthday on June 12, 2022, on which occasion the popular entertainment personality decided to flaunt her on his social media handle.

Happy birthday to you My love ❤God bless you" he posted on his verified Instagram handle.

Yaw Dabo and Albright his Holland girlfriend Photo credit: @samuel_dabo/instagram

ZionFelix confirmed the report when he also posted:

@samuel_dabo wishes the love of his life a happy birthday. Albright resides in Holland. Happy birthday to Albright

See Yaw Dabo's post below

See Zionfelix's post below

Comments from Ghanaians on social media

Below were some interesting thoughts shared in the comment section of Yaw's post.

kojo_ecstasy said:

Ei Yaw D, all your career money go finish ooo! Massa don’t come worry us to donate towards your upkeep in future

obaa_kay3535 indicated:

Those is wetting rubbish,I’m sure the lady has been with men ur type before n didn’t end well, she found love n peace somewhere u talking of money‍♀️.. how rich dabo.

amaamponsah41 mentioned:

So now we done hv genuine love again or what why is that if a beautiful girl fall in love with certain people we attribute it to riches or fame.Are you in the person's heart or you think your standard for choosing a partner is a standard for of us.Wise up

Yaw Dabo's known 'girlfriend'

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Diminutive Kumawood actor, Samuel Dabo, popularly known as Yaw Dabo, shared a new video on social media.

The video has the actor spending time with his Kumawood colleague, Vivian Okyere, who is often referred to as his girlfriend.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, Yaw Dabo was seen lying on a bed with no shirt on.

