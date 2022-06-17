A seasoned hunter in an interview has made some interesting revelations about his experiences in the forest

The hunter who started hunting at a tender age of 14 has a lot of experience and revealed some strange occurrences he has experienced

Kofi Bonah, the hunter, revealed that a lot of hunters, including himself, possess the ability to speak to animals

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kofi Bonah, a seasoned hunter, made some eye-popping revelations regarding hunting in an interview with Oheneba TV.

The veteran hunter narrated his experience with jungle life and some intriguing occurrences he witnessed in the jungle.

Photo: Kofi Bonah, speaking animal Source: OhenebaTv, Catherine Falls Commercial

Source: UGC

Bonah said hunters have a skill most of them have learnt i.e. speaking to animals. He says many people think they acquire the skill through spiritual means but revealed that that is not the case.

He says it is a skill he has learnt, and speaking to animals makes the job of hunters easy. Bonah says he learnt hunting from a veteran hunter when he was just 14 years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Mr Bonah says the hunter that taught him was very skilled at speaking to animals, and that was where he learnt to talk to animals.

He says the ability makes ambushing animals very easy. ''To be a hunter, you have to turn into an animal'' Bonah figuratively said.

What he meant by that statement was that you have to pretend to be an animal to be able to capture your prey.

He said there are a number of animals he can speak to. Bonah revealed that he mimics the cry of the animal, and once it gets close to him, he shoots it down.

Bonah says the hunting job is fun and pays a lot. He also said it is a prestigious occupation, and he won't trade it for any other job.

Hunter shoots colleague dead after mistaking him for grasscutter

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously wrote an article about a hunter who shot someone by mistake.

The hunter shot his colleague dead in the Ashanti Region. He said he had mistaken the deceased for a grasscutter.

The 26-year-old man was allegedly gunned down by his colleague who mistook him for a healthy grasscutter, MyNewsGH.com has reported.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh