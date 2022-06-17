A disabled man has inspired many as a video of him gathering firewood was shared by UTV on their Facebook page

The man is seen with a smile on his face as he does the tedious work. Despite his situation, he did not relent

Netizens on Facebook who saw the video were emotional after seeing the video. Many people learnt a lesson from it and gave the man props

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video has been shared on UTV's Facebook, which has got netizens in their feelings. The video was that of a disabled man working in a jolly mood. The man had no arms, but he somehow managed to gather firewood.

From the video, it seems he sells the firewood for a living. While working, he had a broad smile on his face, which had many wondering how he could smile through his predicament? Folks used the footage as a lesson for their own lives.

Photo: Disabled man gathering wood Source: UTV

Source: UGC

The UTV presenter in the background of the video admonished people to work diligently and not let their situation limit them. YEN.com.gh gathered some interesting comments netizens made about the inspiring footage.

Social Media Reactions

Young Paddy was impressed with what he saw as he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

aawww goosebumps, Despite all things this man needs help. By the way I'm inspired.

Sandra Marcano said:

And doing everything with a smile. Yes God is wonderful and great. Even though he has no hands he did not let that hold him back. He is a wonderful human being. Bless

Ishmael Adotey commented saying:

Woo in every situation there is equally something good in that, let us not worry about what we don't have but rather be happy of what the lord has given us.

Danzumah Clementia

Very inspiring video . I wish those arm robbers and lazy people on the street could see this

Video Of Disabled Ghanaian Man On Wheelchair Directing Traffic In The Hot Sun In Accra Surfaces

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about another hardworking disabled man.

An unidentified physically challenged Ghanaian man has sparked massive reaction on social media after his video popped up.

Ghanaian comedian DKB Ghana saw the young man directing traffic while positioned in the middle of the road on his wheelchair and captured the moment.

Netizens who saw the video said shared a lot of interesting opinions about the post in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh