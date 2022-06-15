A gentleman in Ghana expressed his love for the woman he loves by giving her a money note with a lovely inscription on it

It was apparent that his love for the lady was so strong he did not realize his action was an offense against the law

Lots of hilarious comments have trailed the picture that is fast going viral on social media and YEN.com.gh has gathered the most interesting highlights

A young man whose identity is withheld inadvertently committed an offense against the law just in the bid to express how much love he has for a lady suspected to be his beloved crush or girlfriend.

In a post that was shared by TV3 Ghana, the young man boldly wrote his thoughts on a GH₵5 legal tender for her, which is a gesture many see to be rather hilarious.

The most interesting part of the note was, that the lady's full name was also inscribed neatly, making it easy for anyone who knows the couple to be able to rightly guess who they are.

"I love you Martha Owusuwa," the note reads.

Man writes love note on money Photo credit: TV3Ghana/Facebook; Betsie Van der Meer via GettyImages

Source: UGC

What Ghanaians are saying

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section gather some interesting thoughts that can be seen below:

Razak Abubakar said:

I use to write one girl in class name on paper and be watching the name at night when I'm going to sleep in primary school. Gladys my childhood admiration

Kobe Ray Amanfi Jnr indicated:

This is not funny to be making fun of it. It will encourage people to do same thing.. It is state property and has to be protected. Caption with #ways of handling money and not “ wherever Martha is hope she sees this message”

Akwasi Mpanyinsem commented:

I know the guy who did this. Issue is: guy presented this note in fresh form to Martha. Martha was supposed to frame this note and keep it as a reminder for the rest of her life. But some UK borga snatched Martha from my guy last December and Martha used the symbolic money to attend a public toiled at Mamobi. The rest of the story is what you have here. It’s a very sad story

See the post below

Tonto Dikeh's love note that went viral

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh managed to keep her love life away from the public since her last marriage but she went all out for the special man in her life as he clocked a new age.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page with a lengthy love letter to her man and she wasn’t miserly with praises and endearing words for him.\Dikeh’s message read in part:

"Your smile is cause for celebration. Your love is the most precious gift in the world. Your kisses could light a thousand birthday candles. I wanted to give you all my love ♥️ for your birthday, but there’s no box big enough to hold it. Besides, it’s already yours."

Source: YEN.com.gh